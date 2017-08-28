Making D.El.Ed mandatory Of Pvt School teachers

The Government has cracked the whip that all untrained primary teachers of Government, Government-aided and private schools should undergo the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course and their online application for undergoing the training should be finalised by September 15 at the latest.

No one will refute the primacy of having primary school teachers trained, for primary stage is the elementary stage for all students and obviously everyone would want their children and wards to be taught by teachers who have undergone a training course.

At the higher level a degree in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) is also mandatory for teachers in Government schools and even for private schools and educational institutions, a degree in B.Ed is the preferred choice.

A clear indication that the Government is paying close attention to the teaching profession and those teaching should be professionals, people who know that they have been trained to impart education to the youngsters.

A far cry from the days when anyone with just a degree could double up as a teacher.

The Sangai Express does not have the record of the number of teachers who have not undergone training courses, but the fact that some teachers’ organisations, both from the hills and the valley have voiced their stand against the manner in which the State Government has adopted the decision, should certainly merit some considerations from the Government.

So what are the flaws in the process in which the State Government has taken the decision to enforce the rule under the RTE Act ?

It should be clear here that the stand of the teachers should not be taken as a stand against the RTE Act, but against the manner in which the State Government has gone about in enforcing the Act.

A point which can become clear only when the two sides sit down and discuss the matter.

It is also significant to note that the Government has brought private schools under its ambit and in doing this, it is sending out the message that it has noted the contributions of private schools in educating the youngsters.

In other words it is not only Government schools which are under the radar of the Government but all educational institutions and if this is the case, the Government too may study the pay structure of private school teachers and others associated with private schools, such as the administrators, the office staff and others who together make the private institutions function and flourish.

Profit may be the catch word in setting up any private school, but yet at the same time it is also important to ensure that the Government too keeps its eyes on how the teachers and staff of private schools are being paid.

And remember the onus of the private school teachers not being paid according to their experience and education is being borne by the parents.

This is one primary reason why private school teachers are more interested in giving private tuitions rather than concentrating on their job at school, after all it is the private tuitions which bring in the needed money.

The Government may also study the number of students that a private school packs into a classroom. Teaching a class of 60 or 70 students will surely impact on the attention the teacher is able to pay his or her students.

This is another point which may be studied.

