Manipur’s Roona Begum finally in Imphal

Kangpokpi, August 12 2017: Manipur’s Roona Begum, Seiminsang alias Mimin Kipgen, from the border village of India and Myanmar, Govajang finally reached Imphal on Monday, August 7 after travelling almost 113 kms looking for a ‘Miracle’ for his survival.

The little boy, whose head has swelled to a circumference of 70 centimeters (27 inches) owing to a potentially fatal condition, Hydrocephalus, similar with the Tripura born Roona Begum had undergone the first surgery on August 8 morning at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Imphal.

Son of a daily wage earner, Mimin’s rare condition made headlines on August 5 in the State and the following days in various National headlines and drew wide attention globally.

With a financial help of Rs 20,000 from Genhison WhatsApp Group, the poor family decided to bring the little boy to Imphal on August 7.

Moreh Primary Health Centre staff also went to the village to take the boy to the State capital as directed by the higher authority on the same day.

They met on the way and the Health Department personnel took the boy and his parents to Imphal the same evening.

Disappointed with the late response, the boy’s mother, Nengneithem Kipgen declined to approach the State Health Department saying that it was the Moreh Primary Health Centre she first approached for his treatment.

“I declined the overtures of the Health Department when we met on the way and told the doctor who came to fetch my son that if you happened to pay such attention when I first approached you in the initial stage of his condition, he will not be in this condition now”, she said.

However, the Moreh PHC staff took us by all means saying that it is the directive from the higher authority that we should not decline, the mother continued while adding that they reached Imphal in the afternoon on the same day.

She further said that Mimin was then admitted to JNIMS where investigation and various tests were conducted the same afternoon and late in the evening “we were informed that surgery will be done the next morning which made me light headed and I could not take any decision at the moment.

“Weary and exhausted, I informed my husband who had stayed back at home with four of Mimin’s siblings and discussed the matter but we could not decide what to do”, she said while adding that they also informed the Kuki Students’ Organization and other relatives who stood by them at the hospital.

The surgery was conducted the next morning on August 8 at RIMS Hospital.

Little Mimin was operated on his head on the left side and the right side of the abdomen.

Looking at him lying on his bed, Mimin’s mother Nengneithem Kipgen said it is very hard to bear his sufferings but still hoped a ‘Miracle’ could happen as everyone loves him while adding that till now “we only manage with the help and financial assistance from generous people.” She also said that God and the people who took responsibility for him will decide his future adding she appreciates and thank the people who stood by “us at such a critical state.”

Many doubt the urgency of surgery while KSO expressed its displeasure over the poor medical services rendered to the little boy who has been shifted to the Post Operation Ward where he stays together with around 10 other post surgery patients with such a complicated case.

Apart from the alleged poor medical services, KSO also conveyed its disappointment with the media in Manipur stating that no news or story of the poor little boy was seen carried in the local newspapers or electronic media till today even nearly a week after he was brought to the state Capital.

While the world is paying attention to the poor little boy, the State Health Minister is also yet to visit Manipur’s Roona Begum at his hospital bed and no other responsible leaders including the State media has given due importance to the border village boy.

Referring the boy to a reputed hospital outside the State most preferably the Fortis Hospital, Gurgoan, New Delhi who had treated Tripura-born Roona Begum with similar condition, will be a wise and appropriate step to make a ‘Miracle’ happen for the poor boy, with financial assistance from the State Government.

Tripura-born Roona Begum received the blessing of Fortis Foundation after she was discovered when she was 18 months old and the medical treatment after 18 months helped her a lot and Fortis Hospital was almost successful in its mission to correct the swelling head of the little girl.

Dr Sandeep Vaisya of Fortis Hospital, Gurgoan, New Delhi will be the right person to treat Mimin as he is already been well experienced with Roona Begum and it will a big boon for him if Fortis Foundation could help Manipur’s Roona Begum, Mimin Kipgen, said KSO leader.

The State Government could have also approached Fortis Foundation for treatment of the poor boy free of cost considering the deplorable condition of the family.

A humble donation drive has begun as early as when the boy hit headlines on August 5 morning on the part of various NGOs, WhatsApp Groups, including the Kuki Students’ Organization-Imphal branch opening donation drive at Kuki Inn, Imphal while Help People In Need initiated a fund drive for the poor boy.

Source: The Sangai Express