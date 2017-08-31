Meet resolves stalemate at Namthanjang over land dispute

Imphal, August 30 2017: A long-term standoff between two groups at Namthanjang village near New Keithelmanbi along Imphal-Jiribam road over land dispute has been resolved .

A mutual understanding between the two sides was arrived at a joint meeting convened today in the presence of Vice-Chairperson of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Adim Pamei, Deputy Commissioner Senapati Athem Muivah and SDO Saitu N Johnson Meetei.

The meeting resolved to bring an unanimous decision to end the deadlock between the two sides over land dispute by September 10 .

It also resolved to work together to bring in development and maintain peace in the village .

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Adim Pamei said that he visited the village under the instruction of Chief Minister N Biren to put an end to the land dispute.

He maintained that besides natural calamities, SDMA has been providing assistance to man made disasters.

He divulged that CM Biren who is also the Chairman of SDMA would be briefed about his inspection visit to the village and the outcome of the meeting .

Observing that the road portion passing Namthanjang village along NH-37 is vulnerable to road mishaps, he assured that the matter would be brought to the notice of the CM to ensure that the road gets repaired soon .

DC Athem Muivah agreed that a mutual understanding between the two sides is the best solution to end the impasse over land dispute.

Source: The Sangai Express