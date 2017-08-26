MUTSU urges for 31 pc reservation

Imphal, August 25 2017: The Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union (MUTSU) has urged MU authority to ensure that 31 per cent seats are reserved for ST in admission in all departments .

Addressing media persons today at Manipur Press Club, president of MUTSU Duigaipou said that denial of 31 per cent seats reservation to ST tantamounts to violation of tribal students’ rights.

It smacks of discrimination of tribal students .

He said that an order issued by the High Court of Manipur on August 21 stated that 31 per cent of seats should be reserved for ST students.

Contrary to the Court’s order, MU authority has allotted seats below 31 per cent to ST students for admission to various departments .

Addressing the press meet, general secretary of All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) Seiboi Haokip, while expressing deep concern over the imbroglio regarding reservation of seats in admission at Manipur University which has become an annual affair, said ATSUM strongly denounced the alleged denial of ST students’ rights by the MU authority .

He demanded that the MU authority complies with the Court’s order.

As such, the authority should nullify the entrance results which were already declared and ensure that 31 percent of seats are reserved for ST .

ATSUM further warned that it would not remain silent on the matter if the authority concerned fails to respond positively to the demands of the tribal students.

Source: The Sangai Express