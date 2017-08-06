NEFIS submits Memorandum demanding immediate arrest of the murderers of students’ leader Laifikul Islam

NEFIS SUBMITS MEMORANDUM DEMANDING IMMEDIATE ARREST OF THE MURDERERS OF STUDENTS’ LEADER LAFIKUL ISLAM!

DEMANDS SPEEDY ACTION AND A CBI INQUIRY IN THE CASE!

LAFIKUL MURDERED TO STIR UP COMMUNAL TENSION IN ASSAM: NEFIS

Today students and activists of NEFIS submitted a memorandum at Assam Bhawan, Delhi demanding immediate arrest of the murderers of students’ leader Lafikul Islam. It should be known that Lafikul Islam was a prominent student’s leader in Assam and has spearheaded important struggles raising many demands of peoples’. He was shot dead in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The incident took place at the Titaguri market area in Kokrajhar district of western Assam, where two motorcycle-borne miscreants wearing helmets gunned him down on Tuesday. Soon after his death, massive agitations broke out in different regions of Assam. NEFIS believes that his murder was planned to unbalance the peace and harmony of Kokrajhar region, which has had a history of bloodshed. The incident is an attempt to stir up communal tension in Kokrajhar.

Keeping in mind the present communal turmoil escalating in country NEFIS demands Assam Government to ensure speedy action and immediate arrest of the murderers of students’ leader and also demand a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convener,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)

Contact: 7838983871

E-mail: nefis.delhi@gmail.com

