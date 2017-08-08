Notice for MSc Biochemistry Admissions 2017

Department of Biochemistry, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal.

This is to notify all concerned that the Admission Test for MSc Biochemistry Course 2017 will be held on the date and time shown belore:

Date: August 18, 2017

Time: 1.00 PM

Shortlisted candidates list will be displayed on the departmental notice board on August 14, 2017. Admit cards will be issued from August 16, 2017 onwards. Those candidates with pending documents must submit the same when they come to collect their admit cards.

Sd/-

Prof. Debananda S. Ningthoujam

Head, Biochemistry

