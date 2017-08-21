Nungthaang Tampak becomes first 100 per cent computer literate village in the State

CCpur, August 20 2017: With the conclusion of one month free computer course at Nungthaang Tampak village, Churachandpur district, the village has emerged as the ‘100 per cent computer literate’ not only in the State but in the whole North East, reports our correspondent .

The closing day of the computer course was held at the Nungthaang Baptist Church which Up-Adhyaksha, Bishnupur district Amom Brojen, chief of Nungthaang Tampak village Leivon Romio Kom, Thanga part II Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kh Binarani, Pradhan of terakhong Gram panchayat P Baleshwar, Pradhan Wangoo Gram Panchayat Tona Meitei, special correspondent of The Telegraph Khelen Thokchom, ACOAM Lup president Ksh Somorendro and former vice president of UCM Chandramani Khumancha attended as the dignitaries .

The computer course which is affiliated to All India Society for Electronic and Computer Technology (AISECT) was organised by Mangal Rural as a part of the Digital India program .

A total of 180 villagers out of 2220000 total population of the village participated in the programme and now, would be capable to join the ever-changing journey of information and technology.

Speaking at the function, Mangal Rural founder, Ningthoujam Surjit Singh stated that Science and technology have changed many lives and have brought and introduced new items, products and programmes which benefits the people .

However, with limited knowledge, money and lack of proper support, people are still not able to truly and fully avail the benefits despite many development and progress.

He continued that Mangal Rural aims to bring these technologies to the doorstep of the villagers and provide these technologies at subsidised rates and offer long term support/ servicing of the items.

Many new technological items have also been given to various villages, he added.

With proper execution of the course in the village, Nungthaang Tampak is now, a fully computer litterate place in the State as well as among the North East States .

The villagers lauded the Central Government’s initiative as well as Mangal Rural for organising such course and for shedding light on computer knowledge in the village and provided simple gifts to the teachers of Mangal Rural .

A computer set which was used during the course, one solar lighting system and a Wi-Fi device were presented by Mangal rural for free to the villagers.

Certificates were also distributed to the participants of the computer course at the end of the function.

Source: The Sangai Express