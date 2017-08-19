One day public meeting on 59th Year of AFSPA and State of Impunity Today held

Imphal, August 18 2017: Extra Judicial Execution Victim Families Association (EEVFAM), Human Rights Alert, Just Peace Foundation and United NGO Mission Manipur (UNMM), organised a one day public meeting on 59th Year of AFSPA and State of Impunity Today, at Manipur Press Club, today.

A memorandum was also submitted to the Chief Minister to revoke the Disturb Area tag of the State, under AFSPA.

The meeting also resolved to hand over numerous evidence, including video footage, of the Khwairamband Keithel fake encounter of July 23, 2009, to the CBI for taking up necessary legal actions against those involved.

The meeting also expressed concern at the inability to submit charge sheet against the high level police officers and politicians in the ongoing CBI investigation of the case, despite the presence of numerous evidences.

Numerous resolutions were also taken in the public meeting including pressuring the State and Central Government to repeal AFSPA from the State.

Secretary of UNMM, Nobokishore, president of AMKIL , Sakhi, president of Semgat Sagatpa, Radhesana and human rights activists Babloo Loitongbam and Irom Singhajit attended the meeting as presidium members.

After the public meeting, the participants took out a rally to submit a memorandum to the CM holding a banner titled Chain of Event and containing various photographs of the Khwairamband Keithel incident and shouting various slogans.

However, the procession was prevented from going any further by a team of Imphal West police near MG Avenue.

Later, the police allowed an eight member team of the procession to submit the memorandum to the CM.

Source: The Sangai Express