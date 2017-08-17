Paban’s Loktak Lairembee to compete in 11th APSA

Imphal, August 16 2017: International award winning filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar yet again made history of sorts with entry of his debut feature film Loktak Lairembee for competition at the prestigious Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), the region’s highest accolade in film.

APSA acclaims cinematic excellence and cultural diversity of the vast Asia Pacific region .

In a unique collaboration, Paris based UNESCO and FIAPF – International Federation of Film Producers Associations – brings together this important film event to nominate some of the best filmmakers in the Asia Pacific region.

This year’s awards will be held on Thursday, 23rd November at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

Haobam Paban Kumar’s Loktak Lairembee created history for Manipuri Cinema by becoming the first film from Manipur to compete for this prestigious international award.

Since the inception of APSA, thousands of films from the region have competed in this international event, demonstrating a rich state of diversity each film telling its own story, in its own way, from its country of origin.

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy has forged an international academy alliance with the European Film Academy which presents the prestigious annual European Film Awards.

The Academy encourages dialogue, collaboration and business opportunities for the region’s filmmakers.

Source: The Sangai Express