Panchayat polls on Oct 7, code of conduct comes into force

Imphal, August 17 2017: The State’s fifth Panchayat general election would be held on October 7 this year.

This was announced by State Election Commissioner Th Kaminikumar at the State Election Office, Lamphelpat today .

Concerned Returning Officers would issue due notifications for the Panchayat election tomorrow where 60 Zilla Parishad Members, 161 Pradhans and 1513 Ward Members would be elected .

The election would be held in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Jiribam, Kakching and Bishnupur districts .

Whereas the last date for submission of nomination papers is August 25, scrutiny would be done on the next day and August 29 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers .

Voting will begin at 8 am and end at 4 pm of October 7.Votes would be counted on October 11 and if any repoll should be held, it would be done on October 9 .

The term of the incumbent 4th Panchayat would expire on October 23 .

Six polling personnel would be stationed at each of the total 1521 polling stations and 9126 polling personnel would be detailed for election duty.

10 per cent of them, i.e 912 personnel would be kept as reserved, informed the State Election Commissioner .

Altogether 3,68,691 female voters and 3,48,139 males are expected to exercise their right to adult franchise in the election .

The State Election Commission has already written to the Police Department to assign an officer as police nodal officer .

Secret ballot papers would be used for the election and there would be election observers.

It is being considered whether there should be any limit to election expenditures .

The election would be held under 14 Returning Officers and the concerned Deputy Commissioners have been already designated as District Election Officers .

With the election schedule announced today, the election code of conduct has also come into effect, Kaminikumar said .

State Election Commission secretary M Radharani was also present at the press meet.

Source: The Sangai Express