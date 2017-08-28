Problems are not a distraction but an energy drink

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

Do you sometimes cry when you are alone? And do you remember how you cried? And don’t you laugh remembering for how you cried for a small problem? Which seemed to be a big problem back then. Time heals, time makes you understand that you were in the best moment which you thought was unsafe. Problems will never come to your life, and problem itself doesn’t want to create a problem with your life, it’s just you that chose to walk through because you know there is something beautiful behind. Being safe and staying in a place away from problems also can be your choice but then, your weak heart will again ignite fear to even be in a safe zone, which also is a big problem. You are just surrounded by problem and your birth itself was also a problem for your mother. Being surrounded by problems, you are left with just two terms; go on or go out. Going out is also a problem, if you can’t even face a small problem, how will you have the courage to kill yourself. Now, life gives you with one thing only, move on no matter how hard life is. And the only thing you can do in life is to give yourself a little smile while going through these problems. The one option left for you to smile is to do what you love to do. When you are left with just a single option of doing what you love to do, how the hell fear comes in for what will he say? What will they say? What will my mom say? Trust me, they won’t say anything good about you. You are not good for them for they are judgemental and they will judge you until they hate you. And you know that if you are busy dressing up to be liked by them, your inner problem will again give you problem. When you are already surrounded by problems, why the hell you are thinking of WHAT WILL THEY SAY just to invite more problems. You better tell them that you are cool not ask for if you are cool.

When you are not attentive in class, you have less knowledge about the lesson and people with less knowledge are over confident. Now, you try giving less attention to your problems, then you will know less about your problem which will make yourself enjoy being in problem with excessive courage. If you are so scared of going up on stage for you think people will laugh at you, you better get going towards the stage by giving less attention to the crowds reaction for the first. And people those who have never faced problems are the ones who talks about problem always and very conscious of failures but those who face problems will not even take problem as a problem but an opportunity or an exam for going to the next.

Problem is not a distraction but an energy drink, if you drink it you will get stronger but if you keep carrying the energy drink bottle in your hand, you will get tired. And life got huge exams and you need to get yourself strong with mini mock exams like ‘not giving a damn about others, smiling at your neighbour, trust what’s written in your dairy.’ Problem is not a negative word, your hesitation of taking risk in life made it negative, it’s the symbol of growing up not a symptom of gearing down.

Whenever you feel low, just close your eyes and remember that you are going to laugh the next day on how you were down the other day. You are not trapped by problems but collecting comedic memories. To be honest, you better be happy, and to be happy stop acting happy infront of your parents just to make them happy. Stop acting and live your life at the truest. See how many dramas you play everyday, acting smart infront of teachers, studying infront of parents, acting cool infront of your wife, behaving gentlemanly infront of girls, talking loudly on the road to gain attention, acting like you are serious in your work. Aren’t you tired? Just show the world the true you, that might not be the best but trust me that’s the best version of you.

(The writer is a Motivational Orator, based in Canada. And can be reached at [email protected]; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal, watch his WILL motivational videos by going to his YouTube channel @birkarnelzelzit thiyam.)

