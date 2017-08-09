Rape accused shot, injured

Imphal, August 08 2017: An unidentified gunman suspected to be an underground militant shot and injured 37 year old Sandam Bhogen, a rape accused, at Sagolband Khamnam bazar under Lamphel police station along Imphal Jiribam road today at around 2 pm.

The incident happened when the accused was returning home alone in his Dio scooter after appearing in the Court regarding the on going trial against him under Special POCSO trail at Cheirap Court.

According to information culled from the spot, at around 2 pm, an unidentified individual shot three rounds of bullet at a two wheeler borne person at Sagolband Khamnam bazar after stopping the latter’s vehicle.

Soon after the gunshot, the injured person drove towards the road leading to Takyel SAI complex from Khamnam bazar and fell down on the road side due to the bullet injury on his body.

Locals stated that the unknown armed individual informed the people that the man has been shot for committing crime against women before fleeing from the spot.

Soon after the incident, a team of Lamphel police came to the spot and took the injured person to RIMS hospital for treating the two bullet injuries, one on his stomach and another on his right hand.

The injured rape accused is currently under going treatment at RIMS hospital.

Senior SP Imphal West and other police personnel of Imphal West district also arrived at the spot and inspected the incident site .

Lamphel police station has also registered a case regarding the incident.

The injured rape accused, Sandam Bhogen (37) s/o S Bheigya of Sairemkhul Mayai Leikai, is on bail regarding the alleged rape of a three and a half-year-old girl on December 3, 2013.

He was released on bail on March 27, 2014, three months before the Investigation Officer of the case submitted the charge sheet before the Court on June 20, 2014.

Today, before the incident, Sandam Bhogen, had appeared before the Court for the ongoing Special POCSO case.

During the ongoing trial, the IO of the case filed a supplementary charge sheet against the accused and the relevant paper of he supplementary charge sheet was handed over to the counsel of the accused and August 22 was fixed as the next date for the further trial of the case.

15 prosecution witnesses have been examined till date in connection with the said case.

It may be mentioned that on December 3, 213, it was reported that the accused raped a minor girl at around 5 pm when the victim’s family were out in the paddy fields.

It was alleged that Sandam Bhogen called the victim inside his house and committed the heinous crime which later came to light when the victim narrated the ordeal to her family members.

The accused fled from his residence and surrendered before Lamsang police station on December 6, three days after the incident and was remanded to judicial custody from December 13.

Source: The Sangai Express