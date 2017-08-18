Rape accused surrenders at Court

Imphal, August 17 2017: A rape accused, who was on the run from February last year, surrendered himself before Special Court POCSO Imphal West and has been remanded to Judicial custody till September 1.

The accused, identified as Yumnam Ranjit (31) s/o Y Lila of Karong Mamang Leikai, Sagolband Sangaithel road, surrendered himself before the Court when the Court took up steps to announce him as a proclaimed offender as he failed to appear before the Court since the registration of the case, last February.

An order issued by the Court stated that the accused surrendered himself before the Court today.

On perusal of the case record, it revealed that the charge levelled against the accused is under Section 4 of POCSO Act and the accused cannot be arrested during the time of investigation and thus the charge sheet against him was submitted by the IO of women police station, Imphal West.

The Court order directed the officers of women police station, Imphal West for taking up further investigation.

Medical examination of the accused, Yumnam Ranjit, was conducted at RIMS Forensic Medicine Sciences Laboratory today afternoon before he was taken to Sajiwa Central Jail.

It may be mentioned that one of the family members of the minor victim filed a complaint stating that on February 1, last year, the accused had committed sexual assault upon the minor victim.

After the matter came to light, the accused has been on the run before he surrendered to the Court today.

Irate locals had totally destroyed and burnt the house of the accused and also decided not to allow the accused to enter their locality.

Source: The Sangai Express