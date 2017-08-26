“Sankalp Se Siddhi” programme held, dangers of chemical fertilisers discussed

Bishnupur, August 25 2017: In connection with the inaugural ceremony Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hall at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Utlou, Bishnupur district, a “Sankalp Se Siddhi” programme was held at the hall today where all the participants took pledge to double the income of the farmers by 2022 .

Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister Th Shyamkumar Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister as well as Chairman of KCK Bishnupur Th Chaoba Singh and Director of Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Umiam Barapani, Dr Bidyut C Deka, and Principal Scientist as well as head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bishnupur Dr RK Imotomba Singh attended the event as dignitaries .

Speaking at the event, Th Shyamkumar stated that people of the State especially the farmers are not able to avail many benefits introduced by the Central Government owing to the lack of knowledge of such institutions like KVK which has been set up in almost every district .

He expressed concern over the rampant use of chemical fertilizers in food crops which is causing many deadly diseases like cancer and appealed all to the scientists of the State to carry out more field works to teach the farmers about the techniques of farming and usage of chemical fertilisers in appropriate amount according to the type of soil and the plant .

KVK, Bishnupur, which has been accredited by Agricultural Skill Council of India (ACI), also distributed certificates to the trainees of ‘Bee Keeping and Fresh Water Aqua Culture’ training at the end of the programme, reports our correspondent.

Source: The Sangai Express