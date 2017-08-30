Sanklap Se Siddhi organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra

“Sanklap Se Siddhi” (“Determination to Attainment” New India Movement 2017-2022) was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Churachandpur, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region at Pearsonmun village, Churachandpur on 30th August 2017. The function was grace by Shri. T Khaikhomang, MDC, Member Lanva, Churachandpur as Chief Guest, Shri. T Thanchhung, Village Chief, as Guest of Honour, Shri. Upa D Vungchin, EBCC Pearsonmun as Special Guest and Dr. Niranjen Lal, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Churachandpur as the President of the function. Altogether 120 farmers attended the function.

Dr. R K Roshan, SMS, Horticulture, KVK Churachandpur on his key note address elaborated about “Sanklap Se Siddhi” and the main seven issue in which the scheme will mainly focus. Shri. Upa D Vungchin on his speech mention that we the people are also as important as the government for making a New India. Shri. T Thanchhung express that if we want to changed our nation, we have to change our self first. Shri. T Khaikhomang, mention that it is the duty of all concerned citizens to contribute their mite for the rapid development of Churachanpur as wel as Manipur and the nation by 2022. Dr. Niranjen Lal, appealed the people to make a resolution for building the nation as per the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We all will have to contribute so that the mission is accomplished as per the resolution of the

Prime Minister. All the dignitaries, KVK Churachandpur staff and the participants took the Pledge to build a New India – that is Clean India, Poverty free India, a Corruption free India, a Terrorism free India, Communalism free India, a Casteism free India. After that a farmers – Expert interaction programme regarding Doubling Farmers income by 2022 was organised to end the programme.

