School girl raped and attempted to murder

Senapati,2 Aug: A class 8 student of Govt. High School Senapati District was raped and attempted to murder by unknown person at Viewland Colony, District Headquarter at around 4.30pm yesterday. The girl was rapped in a secluded place nearby a stream at Viewland Colony where she went to wash clothes and take bath with her younger sister. The incident came to light when the victim didn’t come back home after washing clothes. When her sister went back to the stream in search of the victim, she was found in an unconscious.

The incident came to light when the victim didn’t come back home after washing clothes. When her sister went back to the stream in search of the victim, she was found in an unconscious sate, bleeding on her head, crutches on her face and half naked. Immediately, she was brought to the District Hospital but referred to RIMS Hospital considering her critical condition. She was later admitted to Raj Polytechnic Hospital.

The Senapati police was also immediately informed right after the incident took place and brought the victim to Imphal hospital. According to police source, the victim condition has improved today after necessary medical check up was done. Rape and attempt to murder case has been registered at women police station Senapati. Faumei Gonglin, SP.Senapati Police said that efforts are being made to find out the accused. Victim girl is still in ICU. And once she gains consciousness and becomes normal she would be able to help nab the accused. S.P. Senapati Police said the culprit will be booked and awarded befitting punishment as per the law and will certainly need cooperation and support from all in nabbing the culprits and bringing them to justice. He also requested that anyone having any information that could be helpful for

Source – Herald Today