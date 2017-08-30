Shiv Sena backs call to protect indigenous folks

Imphal, August 29 2017: Shiv Sena Manipur State Unit president M Tombi has said that Shiv Sena will collaborate with the CSOs to take up steps to protect the indigenous people of the State .

He made the statement at the first one day political conference of the party organised at Sena Bhawan, Babupara, today .

Speaking at the event, Tombi stated that the huge and unchecked influx of non locals in the State has led to an alarming rise of unwanted incidents and crimes against women and assured that Shiv Sena will take up necessary steps to protect the indigenous people of the State and to preserve its integrity .

He also claimed that even though the party respects the BJP led State Government, it will not stay silent if the State Government takes any step against the interest of the people .

Speaking at the event, Shiv Sena North East Observer and Bharatiya Kamgar Sena secretary, Dilip Panickar said that questions can still be asked if the people living in the seven Assembly segments of the State are living with peace of mind and tranquillity, even though AFSPA was removed from these Assembly segments during the time of the Congress .

He conveyed that the party will work tirelessly to remove AFSPA completely from the State .

Shiv Sena will support and offer full cooperation to the CSOs and their demand for ILP system in the State, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express