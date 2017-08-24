Social Service Camp organised by AMSU

Imphal, Aug 23: One day social service camp in connection with 52nd Hunger Marchers’ Day (Chaklam Khongchat) was carried out today at Students Matyrs Monument, Pishum Chinga.

The camp was jointly organised by All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) with members of All Manipur Matam Esei Kanglup (AMMIK), Chingamathak Youth Liones Club (CYLC) and Meira Paibi of the area.

Around 70 volunteers took part in today’s social service camp.

Taking part in the camp, Sagolsem Tijendra, President of AMMIK appeals the people of Manipur to take part in the observance of the 52nd Marchers’ Day (Chaklam Khongchat) which is organised every by AMSU reminiscing the August 27, 1965 mass movement and protest against an artificial famine like situation in the State.

Extending solidity and support to the struggle movement of AMSU till date, members of AMMIK took part in today’s social service camp, Tijendra added.

Hunger Marchers Day (Chaklam Khongchat) is observed on August 27 every year by AMSU.

