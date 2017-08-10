SoO extended by one year

Imphal, August 09 2017: The Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact signed by the Central Government, the State Government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant groups namely KNO and UPF has been extended by more year.

A tripartite meeting involving the Central Government, the State Government, KNO and UPF was held today at New Delhi at the initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

MHA Joint Secretary (North East in-charge) Satyendra Garg and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Suresh Babu represented the Central Government and the State Government respectively at the meeting which started at 11 am and continued till 2 pm.

Even though the meeting held today did not touch any political agenda, it is reported that political dialogue would be held with the Government of India’s interlocutor who is likely to arrive at Imphal soon, informed a source.

Nonetheless, the Government officials took up cases of violation of SoO ground rules at Moreh and along National Highways by cadres of SoO groups.

They asked the KNO and UPF leaders not to create such problems in future.

They maintained that cadres which violate SoO ground rules should be handed over to the Government authority by the groups concerned.

On their part, KNO and UPF cadres pointed out that monthly stipends entitled to the cadres of SoO groups have not been paid for two years.

The MHA officials assured that the designated camps of SoO groups would be renovated and the pending stipend amount would be released shortly, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express