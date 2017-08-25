Steps taken to curb LPG sale in black market: Shyam

IMPHAL, Aug 24 (DIPR): Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Minister Karam Shyam today said measures have been taken up to check the sale of LPG refills in the black market. The Minister was speaking as the chief guest of LPG Safety Clinic cum Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Awareness programme at Lilong Chajing.

Karam Shyam said a survey has been completed and a meeting with the officials of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will be held to check the sale of LPG refills in the grey market.

He also said a meeting with the LPG distributors will be held to find out beneficiaries having multiple LPG connections. LPG refills from consumers having multiple connections are allegedly sold in the black market, he added.

Expressing concern over the low numbers of beneficiaries availing the benefits of the PMUY scheme, the Minister said more awareness programmes are need- ed for the targeted beneficiaries. Since the launch of the PMUY scheme in the State on June 5 last, the total number of beneficiaries who have installed LPG connections are just 8,572 (till August 21) while 13,119 applications have been cleared (till August 21).

He urged distributors, IOC officials, and stake holders for more active participation for enrolling beneficiaries so that the scheme can reach the targeted 2.43 lakh beneficiaries eligible for the scheme.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Stephen Chinkhanson Guite, Manager- LPG Sales, Imphal II urged the consumers to follow the guideline of one LPG connection per house to curb the shortage of LPG refills.

Urging the distributors to upgrade their services to include home delivery, SMS services among others, he urged the distributors to identify women beneficiaries within their trading area to make the scheme successful.

As part of the function, Minister Karam Shyam gave LPG connection to 88 women beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. A safety demonstration was also held for the LPG consumers.

Wairokpam Gonendro Singh, advisor of AMUCO was the president of the programme which was organised by M/s Mahalakshmi Indane Gas.

Source: The Sangai Express