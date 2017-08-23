Stolen vehicles handed over to police

Thoubal, August 22 2017: Twelve stolen two wheeler vehicles recovered by volunteers of Anjuman Islahi E Muaashrah were handed over to Lilong police station today.

Joint secretary of Anjuman, Md Nasiruddin Shah, formally handed over the recovered two wheeler vehicles to the OC of Lilong police station, Inspector Md Riyajuddin Shah at Anjuman’s office near Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi Dam under Thoubal district.

The vehicles included four Honda Activa, four Honda Dio, a Bajaj Wave, a Kinetic Honda, a Bajaj Pulsar and a Yamaha D.

Speaking to media persons, Nasiruddin said from 2011 till now, the association has been able to recover around 88 stolen vehicles and around 76 of the recovered vehicles have been handed over to their respective owners.

He further stated that the association has also taken up necessary actions against 3380 individuals involved in various activities like drug abuse, drug peddling, immoral activities etc.

The association has also handed 78 individuals, who were caught with either drugs or guns/arms, over to the police.

Nasiruddin pointed out that a Mental and Spiritual Fitness Centre established under Anjuman is helping many drug addicts as well as petty criminals turn over a new leaf.

The association has also disposed around 3,07,394 SP capsules, 6688 N-10 tablets, 9908 cough syrup bottles, 200 grams of heroin powder, 15 kgs of opium, 1760 litres of alcohol and 5 kgs of cannabis as well as three opium extractors.

Nasiruddin also expressed gratitude to SP Thoubal, Lilong SDPO, Lilong OC, 6 AR Lilong post, Commander and personnel of 5 JK Rifle Mayang Imphal and the people for supporting the association.

On the other hand, the joint secretary condemned the decision to transfer OC, Lilong police station, Inspector Riyajuddin and appealed the authority concerned to revoke the transfer order.

Inspector Riyajuddin appreciated Anjuman’s effort and stated that the respective owners of the recovered vehicles can approach the police station and claim their vehicles after showing relevant documents.

Source: The Sangai Express