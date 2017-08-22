TR Zeliang bats for inclusiveness in final pact

Dimapur, August 21 2017: Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has expressed hope that the Government of India would work out a formula for “inclusiveness” and that all “stakeholders” would be taken into account before signing of the final Framework Agreement, according to the Nagaland Chief Minister’s Office.

TR Zeliang said this during his meeting with a three-member delegation of Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation (NGBF) in Kohima today when the latter called on him at his office chamber to apprise him of their (NGBF) recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Nagaland Chief Minister assured the delegation to look into the matter at the earliest and urged them to play a constructive role to voice fearlessly for the unity of all Nagas.

The NGBF delegation also submitted the copies of memorandum addressed to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks RN Ravi, in which they appealed the Government of India to take on board all the “stakeholders” for final solution, the Nagaland Chief Minister’s Office added.

NGBF president L Shahlem Konyak presented a Bible and a ‘law book’ as a token of appreciation to the Chief Minister for being supportive and extending financial assistance in the past.

NGBF general secretary Shikuto Zalipu while congratulating TR Zeliang on his comeback as Chief Minister, informed him that the 15-member delegation of GBs also met RN Ravi, Th Muivah and Khole separately at Delhi to urge them for inclusiveness of all stakeholders.

On the issue of Rongmei tribe recognition, Zalipu informed the Chief Minister that they held talks with Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) on the issue earlier during which the Council clarified that they were not opposed to recognition of those 1313 and their ancestors who settled in Nagaland before Statehood in 1963.

In this connection, Zalipu urged the Chief Minister to implement the Cabinet order so that children of those early Rongmei settlers do not suffer.

Zalipu also cited the allotment of plot for construction of office for Nagaland GB Federation at Old DC’s Office that has been pending in Secretariat office for long.

Further, delegation requested the Chief Minister to issue a vehicle for the Federation, the Nagaland Chief Minister’s Office added.

Source: The Sangai Express