UNLF claims shooting at Takyel Khongbal

Imphal, August 09 2017: The proscribed UNLF has claimed responsibility for shooting one Sandam Bhogen at Takyel Khongbal near SAI complex at around 1.40 pm yesterday.

A press release issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sakhen said that Sandam Bhogen (37) s/o Bheighya of Sairemkhul Mayai Leikai committed the most heinous crime of raping a three-year-old kid belonging to his own locality on December 3, 2013.

Bhogen committed the bestial crime taking advantage of solitary situation as most family members were away at paddy fields for harvesting paddy.

Noting that Manipuri women were shouldering momentous responsibilities in bringing up their children, looking after families and also at the political level when menfolk were away for military and other unavoidable duties, the outfit lamented that Manipur women are now unable to live with freedom and dignity.

It further declared that the UNLF would continue its campaign against all those people who have been violating the rights of women.

Source: The Sangai Express