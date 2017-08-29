Washing machine and water tank adorn the operation theatre of Nungba CHC

Jiribam, August 28 2017: The people of Nungba sub-Division, have raised concern regarding the deplorable condition of the Nungba Community Health Centre (CHC) .

The CHC is still missing its required staff and all its necessary facilities, items etc .

The most shocking sight came when media persons who visited the CHC saw that the operation theatre was devoid of any adequate tools and machines, aside from a washing machine and water tank (Sintex), reports our correspondent .

Speaking to media persons, spokesperson of Nungba Area Joint Action Committee, Daichui Pao, stated that the people have decided to impose a total blockade on the National Highway 37 as the State Government and the authority concerned have failed to heed the appeals of the people despite numerous attempts .

Pointing out that the JAC and the people do not want to resort to bandh and blockades, Daichui Pao urged the State Government to make arrangement to provide 10 doctors, ultra sound and x-ray machines, technicians for the CHC.

He also appealed to the authority concerned to take up necessary repairing works for the CHC, which often leaks whenever it rains .

Daichui Pao conveyed that the JAC as well as the people will impose an indefinite blockade on National Highway 37 from 5 pm of August 30, if the State Government fails to proved any positive response till 2 pm of August 29. According to Jasper Kamei, chairman of the JAC, the inconveniences faced by the people as a result of the defunct CHC is due to the Government’s neglect .

The people appealed to the State Government and the authority concerned numerous timers but to no avail, he added.

He said that the State Government should bear responsibility for any unwanted incident which might occur if its tries to use force to subdue the agitation of the people .

According to a source, the people and villages of the concerned villages and organisations supporting the blockade, have nearly finished all preparation for the agitation.

Source: The Sangai Express