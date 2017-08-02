Woman found dead in police station

Imphal, August 01 2017: A 38 year old woman identified as Mutum (O) Indira was found dead in the custody of Andro police station this morning .

Mutum (O) Indira w/o M Ibohanbi of Andro Khuman was arrested by police at around 7 am yesterday in connection with a missing complaint lodged by one S Lokhin, husband of Sarungbam (O) Sunibala (28) .

Sunibala went missing after she reportedly went out with Indira .

In the course of interrogation, Indira reportedly told police that Sunibala went away with one Gopal Sharma of Kwakeithel Takhel Leikai and she was staying with him .

Indira told a lady Constable this morning that she must go to the toilet.

Accordingly, she was escorted to the toilet but she did not come out even after five minutes .

When the lady Constable checked inside the toilet, Indira was found hanging with a piece of cloth (chuni) from the toilet’s ventilation, sources informed .

As news about the suspicious death of Indira spread, a large number of womenfolk belonging to Indira’s locality stormed Andro police station demanding the truth behind the custodial death .

Some local women contended that Indira’s feet touched the ground/floor when she was found hanging and bruises were seen on her body.

The ruckus was somehow brought under control with the arrival of additional police force .

Later, a team of forensic science experts made an inquest of the toilet in the presence of a Magistrate and the body was taken to JNIMS morgue .

It is reported that the infuriated womenfolk and police have agreed to carry out post mortem of the deceased with full video coverage in presence of a Duty Magistrate at JNIMS tomorrow.

