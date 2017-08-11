Workshop on Government e-Marketplace held

Imphal, August 10 2017: A workshop on “Government e-Marketplace (GeM)” organised by the Department of Information Technology in co-ordination with the Department of Finance was held today at Hotel Classic Grande today.

The workshop was sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Digital India, National e-Governance Division.

Finance Commissioner, Vivek Kumar Dewangan; Secretary IT Department, Sumant Singh; Training Director, General of Supplies & Disposal, Mayangk Bisht; Director DGS-D (Supply), Rajesh Jain; Director FICCI, Hemant Seth; Director MSME-DI, Debabrata Mitra, Additional Chief Secretary, Shambhu Singh and Additional Chief Secretary, Sohail Aktar participated in the workshop as resource persons .

Stressing on the importance of e-Marketplace, Vivek Kumar Dewangan asserted that different departments and organisations of the State will now be able to provide goods and services via online mode through the mechanism of GeM.

He said that in addition to making goods and services available online, GeM will also bring transparency and make the whole process easier to use.

He also said that with the application of GeM in various Government offices of the State, goods and services and other necessary commodities will not only be made easily available to the public but it will also reduce the issues and hurdles in relation to payment and return of these goods and services.

He expressed that the process of accessibility of the goods and services to the general public will now be easier with the coming of e-Marketplace.

Heads of different Departments, Deputy Commissioners of all the districts and other high ranking officials also attended the workshop.

