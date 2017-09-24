1571 traffic cases settled at Lok Adalat

Imphal, September 23 2017: In compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on road safety, a Mega Traffic Lok Adalat was organised at various places at Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Chandel, Churachandpur and Thoubal under the aegis of Manipur State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Transport Department, Government of Manipur; Office of the Superintendent of Police Imphal East and Imphal West and Office of Superintendent of Traffic, Imphal City .

The traffic drive was mainly concentrated on private non-commercial vehicles to ensure that laws relating to use of helmets, wearing of seat belts, use of mobile phone while driving, drunken driving, driving without valid licence, valid RC book, were complied with by the public to ensure road safety and also to spread awareness on traffic rules and regulations .

According to a press release of Manipur State Legal Services Authority, a total of 1571 cases of traffic offences were settled generating a total amount of Rs 3,24,425 as fine.

In the Traffic Adalat held from 9 am to 4 pm, commendation certificates were awarded to persons who were found to be complying with the Motor Vehicle Act and Rules.

Pamphlets containing traffic rules and regulations were also distributed amongst the general public to generate public awareness.

Media plays a valuable role in spreading information, awareness and attracting people to settle their disputes through Lok Adalat and the same is highly appreciated.

It is also hoped that media shall continue to render such services in future also, the release said.

It earnestly appealed to all the general public to abide by the traffic rules and regulations in the interest of their own safety as well as the general public.

It thanked all the Chairperson of various Traffic Adalat Benches consisting of Judicial Officers, Ld Advocates, staff, Para Legal Volunteers and officials of Police, Traffic, Motor Vehicle Departments for their valuable time and contribution in successfully holding the Mega Traffic Adalat.

Source: The Sangai Express