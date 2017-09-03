3 personnel killed in ambush by NSCN (K)

Guwahati, September 27 2017: At least 3 Indian Army personnel were killed and several others injured in a gunfight between Army and mobile unit of NSCN(K) in Lankhu village of Myanmar, today.

The incident took place at Indo-Myanmar border at 3 am.

There is also input that the encounter continued till 9-10 am .

The encounter occured while Indian Army tried to sneak in Langkhu village of Myanmar from Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Langkhu village is located inside Myanmar and 10-15 kms away from the Indo-Myanmar border.

The area is a NSCN(K) stronghold for decades .

Confirming the incident, NSCN(K) leader Isak Sumi said that there was no casualty on the side of NSCN(K)’s mobile unit.

Sumi also said that the group of Indian Army was probably trying to perform a surgical strike which was successfully foiled by Naga rebels.

Source: The Sangai Express