6 teachers suspended for negligence of duty

Imphal, September 08 2017: Altogether six teachers of Haoreibi Makha Leikai LP Madrasa and Thoudam Wangmata Primary School under Education (S) Department have been suspended for negligence of duty.

It may be mentioned that the suspension came after Education Minister Th Radheshyam paid surprise visits to schools one after another .

According to an order issued by Additional Director of Education (S) today, three teachers of Haoreibi Makha Leikai LP Madrasa were placed under suspension for running the institute in a private building without authorisation and without conducting normal classes .

The three teachers are identified as Md Tamijur Rahman, Sitara Begum and Niliyama Khatun .

The remaining three teachers of Thoudam Wangmata Primary School were suspended for failing to attend the school without informing the concerned authority .

They are identified as Y Irabot (headmaster in-charge), Md Habibula and Th Jekendra .

The headquarter of the suspended teachers will be at ZEO Thoubal.

Heads and teachers of the schools would be dealt with strictly if they neglect their duty, the order cautioned.

Source: The Sangai Express