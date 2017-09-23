A joint mass protest demanding justice for the mysterious murder of Pravish Chanam, and the police inaction regarding the disappearance of Taorem Bittoo was collectively organised by more than thirty different students’ organisations of Delhi which included NSUD, KSO, DAMMS, ABSUD, GSA, NESSDU, UNIKAS, NESF(JNU), TKLD, ASUD, ZSUD, ADI, BSASO, BAPSA, AISA, DSF, COLLECTIVE(JNU), TSFD, DSU, PSU, GSU, PNTMD, KSUD, MSUD, NSUI(JNU) and JNUSU, under the initiative of MSAD in front of UP Bhavan, SP Marg, New Delhi on 21st September 2017. Around 1000 protestors turned up for the protest to extend their solidarity from different parts of Delhi. The protest started at around 2:00 PM in front of Assam Bhawan with a briefing from the President of MSAD, Bideshori Huidrom.

Following that, the brother of the deceased Govind Chanam addressed the protestors about the mysterious murder of his brother. His cousin sister, Linthoingambi questioned the lapses and the potential nexus between the hospital authorities of BR Ambedkar and the Noida police, that led to the mysterious murder and the cremation of her brother without informing the family members, despite the missing complaint that was lodged three days before the cremation.

The family members exposed three different death certificates of Pravish Chanam, which were all with different dates and times, provided by the police, hospital authority and the crematorium house. Suspecting a foul play from all these incidents, they demanded that a CBI enquiry be initiated at the earliest. The moderators of the protest proceeded with slogans UP POLICE KILLER, UP POLICE LIAR, KILLER SHOULD BE HANGED, WE WANT JUSTICE, DOWN WITH RACISM, CBI ENQUIRY FOR PRAVISH et al. Then, the protestors with the slogans thronged towards UP Bhavan.

All the student leaders of the various organizations addressed the protestors pertaining to the same incident in demand for justice against the atrocities, racism and heinous crimes towards the North East people. They reacted and condemned strongly against the failure of the Indian state to protect human lives of the people of North East who are residing in Delhi and other parts of India. A memorandum was submitted to the CM of Uttar Pradesh, through the Resident Commissioner of UP Bhavan. The three demands of the memorandum are:

1. CBI enquiry for Pravish Chanam

2. Speedy investigation on the death of Pravish Chanam

3. Strict actions against all the officials and people involved.

The copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the CM of Manipur, Nongthombam Biren through the Deputy CM, Yumnam Joykumar. The Deputy Resident Commissioner of Manipur Bhawan assured the student representatives that the same copy will also be forwarded to Mr. Promod Asthana, ADGP of Manipur who was sent by CM of Manipur to get factual information about the incident from the state government of Uttar Pradesh. The same copy will also be forwarded to the Prime Minister Office.

Wangkhem Dayananda,

PR Secretary, MSAD

Bideshwori Huidrom,

President, MSAD

