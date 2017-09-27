Anti-AFSPA call sounded on Hijam Irabot’s death anniversary

Imphal, September 26 2017: The 66th death anniversary of Hijam Irabot was observed today at the Irabot Statue Complex, Irabot Road, Pishumthong Oinam Leikai under the aegis of Hijam Irabot Celebration Committee .

The function was attended by CAF & PD and Revenue Minister, Karam Shyam as the chief guest and former member of Manipur Human Rights Commission and adviser of Hijam Irabot Charitable Trust, Ng Nongyai was the president.

Chairman of the Hijam Irabot Celebration Committee and former Chief Town Planner, Manipur, H Dilipkumar was also present on the occasion .

Floral tributes were paid to the photograph of the visionary leader, led by the chief guest .

Addressing the function, he said that people are still paying respect to the visionary leader for what he had done for his motherland .

He urged all concerned to follow the path of peace and cooperation as shown by Hijam Irabot.

Not only the common people, but the leaders should also try to follow his path of self sacrifice .

It is very unfortunate that different problems persist in the society and people of North East are victimised in mainland India .

The day was also organized jointly at THAU Ground, Thangmeiband, Imphal today by Manipur Proletariat Peoples Democratic Union (MPPDU), Socialist Students Union of Manipur (SSUM) and Struggle Committee, Manipur (SCM) .

Speaking as the presidium member, president of Revolutionary Democratic Front and Revolutionary Writer Talengana comrade Vara Vara Rao shared his solidarity to the people of Manipur and North East who are struggling under AFSPA .

Rao criticized the brutalities meted out to the people of North East and some other parts of India by saying that innocent people are being killed in Manipur and some other States like Telangana by security forces in fake encounters .

Citing Irabot’s contribution to the Manipuri society and to the liberation movement built up by him, Rao observed that the people of North East, particularly Manipur need a great inspiration like Irabot to liberate themselves from suppression .

Showing solidarity to all the suppressed and oppressed people, he also urged the working class, youth, women, minority people and peasantries to collectively build a strong people’s movement .

All Manipur United Clubs’ Organization (AMUCO)’s ex-president KT Rahaman, while speaking at the function opined that the present Manipur needs persons like Hijam Irabot who fought selflessly for the motherland .

He recounted that Irabot resigned from a royal post at the King’s court and stood for the poor and initiated a liberation movement from oppressive conducts of British India .

Reminding that Irabot too stood against the attempt of forming Purvanchal even after the withdrawal of the British Raj, Rahaman said that people should understand that the present Manipur calls for people like Irabot who could stop formation of Southern Nagaland, Pan Naga Movement and other such efforts that could break down Manipur as a whole .

Moirangthem Angamba said that people in Manipuri society should learn many lessons in observing Irabot’s death anniversary.

He urged the people to acquire the sense of nationalism and patriotism through patriots like Irabot .

Comrade Hukum Bahadur Singh, National Revolutionary Intellectuals Forum, Nepal and Nameirakpam Meghachandra Meitei were also present as the presidium members .

During the function, a State Level march past competition was also held.

Royal Education Centre (girls team) bagged the 1st position in the junior category while 65 Girls NCC team was adjudged the winner in the senior category.

Source: The Sangai Express