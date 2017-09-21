Anticipatory bail hearing of O Ibobi fixed on Oct 13

Imphal, September 20 2017: The anticipatory bail hearing of former Chief Minister O Ibobi, filed before the High Court of Manipur, has been fixed on October 13, after the State Government counsel submitted a prayer to file objection report before the Court today.

The anticipatory bail hearing will be held in connection with the FIR lodged against the former Chief Minister in the MDS scam .

The anticipatory bail hearing of O Ibobi was listed as item number 46 before Court room number 2, before the Acting Chief Justice High Court of Manipur, as anticipatory bail number 21 of 2017 .

Advocates H Kenarjit, N Savitri, A Rommel and N Ibotombi, represented the counsels of the petitioner, O Ibobi, while PP High Court of Manipur, represented as the counsel of the State Government .

During the Court proceeding, PP High Court of Manipur, prayed for giving some time to file an objection report from the State regarding the anticipatory bail filed by the ex-CM .

The Court allowed the PP High Court of Manipur to fix the prayer and fixed October 13 for submission of objection report and hearing of the anticipatory bail case .

It also mentioned that the interim order passed by Acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar on September 6, will continue till the hearing of the anticipatory bail, on October 13 .

On September 6, the Acting Chief Justice High Court of Manipur, passed an interim order regarding the anticipatory bail filed by O Ibobi through his counsel, with a PR bond of Rs 50,000 and also directed O Ibobi to make himself available for interrogation by the police as and when required.

It also prohibited him from contacting any individuals whose names are in the FIR case, directly or indirectly, and also directed him not to leave the country without a leave from the High Court of Manipur .

It may be mentioned that on September 18, Acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar fixed the anticipatory bail hearing of the three former Chief Secretaries of Manipur, O Nabakishore, PC Lawmkunga and DS Poonia, on October 11 .

Source: The Sangai Express