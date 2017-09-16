Biswajit calls for self-dedication for the welfare of society

Imphal, September 15 2017: Works Minister Th Biswajit has called upon engineers of the State to re-dedicate themselves to work for the welfare of the society .

Speaking at the 50th Engineers’ Day Celebration which was held in commemoration of the 157th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvararya at the auditorium of Government Polytechnic, Takyel, Th Biswajit said that engineers should play a vital role in the development of society .

The celebration was organised by the Institution of Engineers (India), Manipur State Centre .

Recalling the contributions of Visvesvararya in Nation building, the Minister also urged the engineers to follow the footsteps of Visvesvararya and emulate his dedication and integrity .

Biswajit then asserted that transformation is very much needed in the State and in order to usher it in, each and every section of the society should work together.

He also urged the members of the institute to come out with innovative ideas so that such ideas or innovations could be adopted at the National level .

The Minister also highlighted that power sector has improved in the State and the Government is targeting to supply drinking water to every doorstep.

Regarding drinking water, the Government has submitted detailed project report to the Ministry of Water Resources.

He also appealed to all students to be hard working and to have a vision in life .

Engineers’ Day is observed to celebrate the great works of Sir Mokshagun-dam Visvesvararya towards the development of various places which are the most developed cities of today’s India.

He was an international hero, recognized for his mastermind in harnessing water resources.

He had successfully designed and constructed several river dams, bridges and revolutionized the irrigation system in India by implementing irrigation and drinking water system all over India .

In connection with the celebration, the gatherings also paid floral tribute at the portrait of Sir Mokshagun-dam Visvesvararya.

Former chairman of JERC Manipur & Mizoram, N Shyamsundar Singh delivered a speech on the theme “Role of Engineers in a Developing India” .

The celebration was attended by members of The Institution Of Engineers, faculty members of MIT, NIT, Government Polytechnic amongst others.

