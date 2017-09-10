Career option in Political Science

Ranjan K Baruah

Political science is a social science discipline that deals with systems of government and the analysis of political activity and political behavior. It deals extensively with the theory and practice of politics which is commonly thought of as the determining of the distribution of power and resources. It is the study of politics and power from domestic, international, and comparative perspectives. It entails understanding political ideas, ideologies, institutions, policies, processes, and behavior, as well as groups, classes, government, diplomacy, law, strategy, and war. A background in political science is valuable for citizenship and political action, as well as for future careers in government, law, business, media, or public service.

As this subject is available in all the colleges of arts so one of the demanded profession could be teacher in schools or in college. A substantial majority of political scientists teach in intermediate colleges, Degree College or at university graduate departments and management institutes related to the subject.

Like teaching another areas where students of political science gets associated is research. It is the next main career option within Political Science related to teaching. Many teaching positions, particularly in the universities but also in colleges, Information Technology Institutes, Management Institution require research activities. One can do research in a variety of employment settings-in a university, institute, business or industrial firm, N.G.O. or even in the non-profit or advocacy sector.

There are some premier Universities and research institutions in India which need Research Analysts/Research Fellows/Research Associates for carrying out policy relevant projects.

Political science graduates choose to become involved in print, television or radio journalism, where they apply their expert understanding of political systems to create reports about current events. Political scientists might cover elections, conduct interviews, or attend press conferences where they often have the opportunity to ask questions.

Political science graduates can also join the media as political correspondent/analyst/ researcher. Many students after studying political science in degree level opt for journalism and mass communication in masters and that helps one to become more successful as political journalist.

Many students of political science after finishing their graduation and masters or post-graduation prepares for examination like civil services. Many graduates and post graduate apply for different state level or national level competitive examinations apart from civil services. At central and state government level there are various options in administrative services. Some may become political advisors to political parties or for others. Political advisors are political science experts who work alongside politicians and government officials, helping them make important decisions in a number of different situations.

Apart from different domestic activities some may also look for international relations. Students who are expertise on international relationship may try for different jobs.

In a country like India where politics or elections are common , so there are many different opportunities for the students who studies political science . These days political parties also hire experts to make and plan election strategies where graduates of political science may get involved. Knowledge of foreign language would help one to work outside.

Subjects like peace and conflict studies are also associated with political science which brings more opportunities for young people of Assam or North East to study conflicts for bringing changes in positive way. Our region has been affected by conflicts, so authentic studies and research related to conflicts may bring positive changes in the society and also help government to make new policies and programmes.

(Ranjan K Baruah is a career mentor and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com or 98640 55558 for any career related queries)

Source: The Sangai Express