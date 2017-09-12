Cargo terminal to come up at Imphal airport

New Delhi, September 11 2017: State-owned AAI will construct a cargo terminal at Imphal airport at a cost of Rs 16.20 crore, with Commerce and Industry Ministry sanctioning a grant of nearly Rs 13 crore.

This follows Manipur Government’s plans to establish an Export Import Cargo Terminal (EICT) at Tulihal, Imphal airport under a scheme of the Ministry .

“The estimated cost of construction of the cargo terminal is Rs 16.20 crore.

Out of this, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry has sanctioned a grant of Rs 12.96 crore under TIES (Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme),” an official release said.

The remaining amount for construction of the terminal will come from the internal resources of the AAI (Airports Authority of India).

According to the release, the proposed terminal is expected to give a boost to the export of handicrafts items and perishable cargo .

“This will also help generate employment opportunities in the North Eastern region of the country, thereby fostering economic development of the region .

“In addition to this, the EICT will help establish better connectivity with South and Southeast Asia and give a boost to trade between India and the ASEAN countries,” the release said.

Source: The Sangai Express