CM interacts with Union Ministers on different issues

Imphal, September 26 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh today met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari regarding the improvement of road connectivity in Manipur.

The Union Minister agreed to release some funds immediately for repair of flood damaged National Highways in the State.

He assured that he would come for Bhumi Pujah for Imphal-Moreh National Highway once the land acquisition is finished .

During the meeting, Nitin Gadkari also agreed in principle to declare the Singhat-Behiang Road as a National Highway and Behiang would be developed as another Border Trade Point of Manipur.

The Union Minister also advised the State Government to send suitable proposals for upgradation of roads to National Highway .

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also met Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons to discuss the promotion of tourism in the State.

During the meeting, proposals for Cable Cars at Sendra, Shirui and Marjing were discussed.

The Minister gave assurance for positive speedy consideration of the proposals.

KJ Alphons also agreed to visit Imphal for the upcoming Sangai Festival on November 22 .

Later, the Chief Minister also spoke to MoS (Civil Aviation) Jayant Sinha for introducing direct fight between Delhi and Imphal as currently the officials and passengers have to stay for a minimum of three days outside the State, when their work take hardly a day in the capital.

Jayant Sinha assured that the Ministry would look into the matter and immediate steps will be taken to ease such inconveniences for the officials and passengers of the State.

The Chief Minister also spoke to CMD, AIR India Rajeev Bansal for introduction of direct Air India flight between Delhi and Imphal.

Rajeev Bansal also promised to take up immediate action on the matter .

N Biren Singh is scheduled to meet Ravishankar Prasad, Union Minister (IT) for speedy laying of Optical Fibre Network in Manipur so that digital payments could become a reality in the State.

The Chief Minister will also be meeting Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas to discuss the laying of gas pipeline from Tripura to Imphal.

Source: The Sangai Express / DIPR