CM reviews devt works of Ukhrul, Kamjong

Imphal, September 14 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh assessed various development projects being taken up in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts in a marathon review meeting held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today .

The meeting which began at 10 am and continued till 1.45 pm was attended by Chingai AC MLA and Parliamentary Secretary (Transport and Planning) Khashim Vashum, Ukhrul AC MLA Alfred K Arthur, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, Administrative Secretaries, DCs of Ukhrul and Kamjong, Kamjong SP, heads of departments and other officials concerned .

Ukhrul DC Harmit Singh Pahuja and Kamjong DC Kengoo Zuringla made a detailed power-point presentation on the status and action plan of various developmental activities of the two districts .

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister cautioned the officials not to take the decisions taken in the meeting for granted.

He asked them to invest maximum efforts to translate the decisions into action within the stipulated time .

N Biren also instructed the DCs to monitor all the developmental works being taken up in their respective districts and forward the progress of the works with the names of work agencies and latest photographs to him on weekly basis .

The Chief Minister also directed the district level officers to inform the inadequacies and grievances by directly writing to the Administrative Secretary concerned through the DC concerned immediately .

He also asked them to forward the copies of these applications to the offices of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary as well.

N Biren said that the State Revenue Department must be the sole authority to initiate necessary procedures for the creation of new revenue villages .

However, approval of the State Cabinet must be made mandatory to create any new revenue village, the Chief Minister said while instructing the Chief Secretary to issue an official order regarding the matter .

Regarding the present status of roads and other projects being taken up in the district under PWD, another review meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on September 23, 2017 .

In view of the grim situation of power supply in Kamjong district, the Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to convene a special meeting with the officials concerned to enhance the power situation in the district .

He also directed to accelerate distribution of LED bulbs under Ujala Yojana in the two districts.

The Chief Minister also asked Ukhrul DC to initiate necessary measures regarding forest conservation at water sources like Shirui and other places in consultation with local MLAs, CSO leaders and villagers to enable sustainable tapping of water.

The Chief Minister asked the DC and PHED officials to take up necessary steps to commission the water supply scheme at Kamjong in consultation with the local MLA at the earliest.

He also instructed the PHED officials to construct a borewell each at the compounds of Pettigrew College and district hospital.

The Chief Minister said that necessary fund would be released as soon as possible to complete the District Sports Complex, Ukhrul before Christmas .

N Biren further said that necessary funds would be provided through State Home Department to accelerate the pace of Aadhar enrolment.

He further gave strict instruction to the officials and agency concerned to achieve 100 per cent enrolment by November end this year .

The Chief Minister also instructed the Director of CAF and PD to prepare proposals for the construction of godowns in the hill districts where there are no granary of the State Government .

N Biren also instructed Kamjong SP to prepare a report on the requirements of the district police in consultation with the DC and submit it to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) .

Source: The Sangai Express