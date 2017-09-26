Death of Pravish’s death Independent probe : Biren to Yogi

Imphal, September 25 2017: Chief Minister N Biren today met his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Adityanath Yogi and discussed the mysterious death of Pravish Chanam and suggested investigation by an independent body.

Chief Minister N Biren who is currently attending the BJP National executive meeting called on Adityanath Yogi at the UP Bhavan at Delhi today .

The two Chief Ministers talked about establishing the facts and circumstances about the death of Pravish Chanam who was reportedly found dead at Noida, UP on September 8.

They also discussed about information collected by ADG Pramod Asthane which was sent to UP by the Government to investigate into the mysterious death .

N Biren then asked Adityanath to take up further necessary action .

Informing that UP Government has been working on the case, Adityanath assured that the facts behind the mysterious death Pravish Chanam would be established soon .

In response, N Biren suggested investigation by an independent body, if necessary.

Source: The Sangai Express