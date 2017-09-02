DESAM urges to expedite enquiry

Imphal, September 01 2017: Stating that Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) is always ready to carry on strong protests if the departmental enquiry initiated in connection with the brutal assault of its five volunteers including its president Moirangthem Angamba is not brought to a logical conclusion, the students’ body has today urged the State Government to expedite the enquiry process and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest .

This was stated by DESAM general secretary Nameirakpam Edison during a press meet held today at their Sagolband Moirang Leirak office .

He alleged that the five volunteers were brutally assaulted by police personnel of Singjamei police station in their custody on October 29 last year in the aftermath of a scuffle between DESAM volunteers and some police personnel when they stopped some DESAM volunteers from entering the MU premises to attend a function .

Edison reminded that three police personnel of Singjamei PS were later put under suspension according to an order issued on August 1, 2017 by Imphal West Senior SP Themthing Ngashangva after an enquiry was held .

The order further mentioned that a departmental enquiry would be initiated against the erring police personnel .

Earlier an order was issued on November 14, 2016 by the then Deputy IGP, Range IV Lunsieh Kipgen under the instruction of then Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam to conduct an enquiry into the assault case .

Stating that mere suspension of the three police personnel cannot be counted as deliverance of justice to the brutal assault of DESAM volunteers, Edison sought speedy proceeding of the departmental enquiry in a fair manner while urging the State Government as well as other authority concerned to find out under whose instruction or order the police personnel carried out the brutal acts .

The general secretary also welcomed and lauded the initiative taken up by the State Government in connection with the case stating that Chief Minister Biren has given positive response when DESAM volunteers met him at his office yesterday.

Source: The Sangai Express