DGP, CRPF strike down 5 days a week TT movement proposal of IOC

Imphal, September 25 2017: Whereas IOC has been demanding security escort service for movement of convoys of tanker trucks five days in a week, the State DGP and the CRPF have stated that IOC does not have adequate number of tanker trucks and trucks at its disposal.

Notably, tanker trucks and trucks have been moving four days in a week at present to ferry LPG and fuel .

With a view to address the existing crisis of acute LPG shortage in the State, IOC asked for security escort service five days in a week .

But the State DGP and CRPF have written to the State Government informing that IOC could not line up adequate number of tanker trucks and trucks for ferrying LPG and fuel even for four days in a week, informed a source .

Meanwhile, the State Government has received another letter from the Government of India which highlighted the FCI’s keen desire for increasing the frequency of movement of trucks with security escorts for transporting rice .

On the other hand, CAF&PD Department studied the causes for the acute scarcity of LPG in the State and the department has detected certain lapses .

The State Government would soon point out these lapses and IOC would be asked to redress it, conveyed the source.

The State Government would also enquire IOC about repeated allocation of LPG refills in areas where there are lesser numbers of LPG consumers .

The State’s monthly requirement of LPG is 5117.86 MT and LPG brought to the State in bulk this year was 2791 in April, 1377 MT in May, 2092 MT in June, 1398 MT in July, 1663 MT in August and 1147 MT in September till today.

Source: The Sangai Express