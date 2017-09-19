Die-in-harness scheme serving no purpose

Imphal, September 18 2017: Die-in-harness scheme which provides opportunity to a member of a family of a Government employee to join Government service in case the employee dies while in service is hardly serving its intended purpose.

Applications filed 32 years back for Government jobs under die-in-harness scheme have not been responded till date and many of the applicants have expired.

Citing the State’s unhealthy financial condition, appointment to Government offices under die-in-harness scheme was banned with immediate effect by an office memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Personnel Division on June 15, 2002 .

The ban was lifted by another office memorandum issued by the same department on December 16, 2006.Subsequently, five percent of the vacant Grade III and Grade IV (direct recruitment) posts were reserved for die-in-harness scheme .

The number of posts reserved for die-in-harness scheme was increased from 5 per cent to 10 per cent by an office memorandum issued on April 1, 2011.It was further hiked to 20 per cent by another office memorandum issued on May 12, 2016 .

The particular office memorandum was issued based on a Cabinet decision adopted on May 9, 2016.But this opportunity was opened for only six months and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Personnel Division asked departments to submit proposals for appointment under die-in-harness scheme .

After the expiry of the stipulated six months, the number of reserved posts reverted to the previous 10 per cent, informed a source .

Even though some departments submitted their proposals, most of the departments could not submit proposals .

On July 4 this year, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms notified all administrative Secretaries informing that proposals submitted by departments should be attached with reports indicating seniority lists of the job applicants, the number of sanctioned posts, the number of posts already filled up and the number of posts reserved for die-in-harness scheme .

Subsequently, around 30 departments submitted their proposals to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms but many other departments have not yet submitted proposals for appointment under die-in-harness scheme .

Notably, there are more than 60 departments under the State Government .

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms again notified all the departments which have not yet submitted their proposals to submit the same .

The notice clearly stated that if no proposal is submitted by September 26, it would be assumed that there is no pending cases of appointment under die-in-harness scheme in the particular departments.

On the other hand, there are/were people who have been waiting for appointment under die-in-harness scheme for 32 years and some of them have expired.

On account of the lackadaisical attitude of most of the departments, many eligible beneficiaries have been denied appointment, said the source .

Although some of their departments have submitted their proposals, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has been verifying the seniority lists furnished by them on the ground that the seniority lists are erroneous.

It is only delaying the appointment process.

