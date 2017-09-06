Divert NH-102A, says Ukhrul JAC

Ukhrul, September 05 2017: The JAC Ukhrul Town Affected Households by NH-102A Highway Expansion has strongly opposed the highway expansion work at the heart of Ukhrul town, the only commercial hub of the district and has urged the authority concerned to divert the highway expansion to the eastern circular road from BRTF to Kharaphung, Ukhrul which would be a more viable highway .

Briefing media persons at the office of Ukhrul District Working Journalists’ Association, (UDWJA), Viewland today, the JAC convener AS Ningmi said they welcome the decision of the Government to expand and improve the highway to double lane, however declaring the 6 kms stretch from Hungpung to Kharasom junction, Kasomtang is unwanted and hence opposed .

The highway runs through the heart of the town and will create much inconveniences to the people .

The convener expressed dismay with the Government order of June 20 which stated that the survey work for NH-102A expansion from Ukhrul-Tolloi- Tadubi has been completed .

The highway survey was conducted without the knowledge and consent of the land affected owners, he asserted .

The JAC had officially submitted a complaint against the order and at the same time submitted a representation to the Regional Officer, National Highway Authority of India for diversion of NH-102A expansion to the eastern circular road of Ukhrul town .

The JAC in their objection also demanded the authority concerned to conduct a public hearing including the village authority of Hungpung and Ukhrul and until then to halt the land acquisition process .

The secretary of the JAC John Phungshok said that in spite of their democratic approach to look into the grievances of land affected families, the authority concerned is yet to respond favourably and work out a solution.

Source: The Sangai Express