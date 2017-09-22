DPC condemns scribe’s murder

Dimapur Press Club is shocked at the brutal murder of young television scribe in Tripura, Shantanu Bhowmik, 29, who was associated with a local news channel “DinRaat”. The young scribe was murdered when he went to cover a clash between two parties namely Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s tribal wing Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (TRUGP) at Mandai in west Tripura on September 20.

The DPC condemns such acts of brutality perpetrated on a person who was on his duty, covering an event.

Attack on journalists in the country has increased in the recent days, but no steps have been taken by the Governments across the country to protect the members of the fourth estate. Of late, Northeast has also witnessed a spurt of violence on the journalist community, resulting in the death of several of our comrades.

The Dimapur Press Club expresses our solidarity with the journalist community in Tripura and urge the Manik Sarkar government to see that exemplary punishment are awarded to those involved in the killing of the TV journalist.

Those four arrested by the police in this case should not be allowed to go scot free.

At this hour of grief, the DPC also conveys our heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and pray that Almighty God grant solace and comfort to bear the loss.

Sd/-

Moa Longkumer

President

Dimapur Press Club

Sd/-

Henlly Phom

General Secretary

Dimapur Press Club