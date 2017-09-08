Edu Minister stresses on remembering the contributions of our forefathers

Thoubal, September 07 2017: The 24th Khongjom Tarpan was observed in a grand manner at Khongjom Tritha of the Khongjom War Memorial complex where Education Minister, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, who attended the ceremony as chief guest, stated that the day was observed to pay homage and offering to the forefathers and freedom fighters of the State, who sacrificed their lives to protect the unity, territory and diverse culture of the State.

Organised by the Khongjom War Memorial Trust, the ceremony was attended by Education Minister Radheshyam, Khongjom War Memorial Trust president as well as ex-Minister, Moirangthem Hemanta, MANITRON and MANIDCO Chairman as well as MLA of Hiyanglam AC, Dr Y Radheshyam, MLA of Kshetrigao AC, L Indrajit, DC, Thoubal, L Nabakishwor, 2nd Assam Rifles, Khongjom post Commander Captain , Rameshwor as dignitaries .

Speaking at the event, Th Radheshyam said that aside from remembering the forefathers and commemorating them on such an important day, people also should not forget their sacrifices, contributions and achievements for the motherland.

Th Radheshyam said Khongjom is one of the most important historical locations in the State and also a booming tourist destination.

Assuring the people, he said that the Chief Minister along with the Departments concerned will deliberate on improving the complex and the developmental work in and around the complex.

The dignitaries paid offering and floral tribute at the Khongjom Tritha.

Source: The Sangai Express