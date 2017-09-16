Government giving priority to judicial system: CM

Imphal, September 15 2017: The new Government is working tirelessly towards building human relationship in bringing emotional integration of all communities and deliver good governance with human touch in the State, maintained Chief Minister N Biren Singh .

He was gracing the 66th Foundation Day celebration of All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) held at Lamphel Court Complex today .

Chief Minister Biren said that the new Government is working on priority basis in developmental work such as socio-economic and infrastructure development of the State .

The Government is working on war-footing and is committed to speed up the pace of developmental projects in the State, he asserted .

Highlighting the importance of judiciary, he said that the Government is giving its priority to judiciary and would extend every possible help for the development of an effective judicial system and institutions in the State .

On the occasion, the Chief Minister praised All Manipur Bar Association for organising legal awareness programmes and sensitisation of legal provisions towards creating law-abiding people of the State .

Attending the function as guest of honour, Law Minister L Jayantakumar Singh assured that the present Government will take up all possible steps to make the State Judicial Academy fully functional .

He asserted that the young lawyers of the State should abide by the spirit of being learned and legal professionals should also be ethical and go with a qualitative approach .

Regarding the present infrastructural requirement of All Manipur Bar Association, the Minister said that necessary steps will be taken up to provide required facilities of the association .

Speaking at the occasion as guest of honour, Information and Public Relations Minister Th Biswajit Singh said that the essence of democracy lies where there is coordination between legislative, executive and judiciary.

He observed that we need to find out the ways and means to strengthen judicial system in the country .

He mentioned about the importance of the new device i.e Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) as a means to deliver justice .

The Minister also appreciated the participation of women in the legal activities .

During the function, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls of the members of AMBA .

Chief Minister Biren led others in offering rich floral tributes in honour of the departed souls of the Bar.

Today’s celebration function was also attended by president, AMBA H Chandrajit Sharma as president; Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur Justice N Kotiswar Singh; Judge, High Court of Manipur Justice Kh Nobin Singh, Advocate General, Manipur N Kumarjit Singh, chairman, Bar Council of Manipur O Modhuchandra Singh, president, High Court Bar Association of Manipur HS Paonam as guests of honour.

Source: The Sangai Express