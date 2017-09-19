Governor urges concerted commitment for preserving cultural values

Imphal, September 18 2017: The Silver Jubilee Celebration of Meitei Traditional Dance Teaching School & Performing Centre, Imphal was held at Chandrakriti Auditorium, Art & Culture Complex, Palace Compound today.

The celebration held the theme ” Preservation of Traditional Culture for Peace and Prosperity under the Roof of Love & Unity : One Family One nation One World” was graced by Governor Dr Najma Heptulla as chief guest and director, Chorus Repertory Theatre, Imphal and former Chairmen, National School of Drama, New Delhi, Dr Ratan Thiyam as president .

Chairperson, Manipur State Commission for Women MSCW, Dr K Sobita Devi and retired Commissioner (Arts & Culture), Dr P Bharat Singh were also present at the occasion .

The function started off with invocation comprising of musical sound of a fusion of moibung, pung and pena .

The dignitaries paid floral tributes in memory of those expired Oja Gurus, official bearers and members who had contributed to the centre for the last 25 years .

Acknowledging the centre for their unending efforts and dedication in nurturing and promoting the traditional dances of Manipur, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla asserted that the institute which was established in 1993 is making a remarkable contribution towards preserving the traditional values of Meiteis .

She stated that dance and music symbolizing joys and jubilations of generations hold the imprints of their long social and cultural history and tradition .

Keeping them alive is, therefore, a magnificent form of paying homage to our artistes and artisans and to our cultural heritage by throwing light on the main objective of today’s Silver Jubilee function as a means of ushering our rich culture into the mainstream, she maintained .

The Governor said that we should encourage the youth to keep their cultural skills and creativity alive and robust .

Emphasising on the need for creating a favourable environment for cultural practices to flourish, she urged for collective commitment for preserving core cultural values .

During the function, a souvenir titled “Meitei Traditional Dance Teaching School & Performing Centre” was released along with launching of its website .

Dr K Sobita Devi and Dr P Bharat Singh were honoured for donating to the centre and taking an active role as its executive bodies .

40 Consultant Awards, 26 Ningshing Awards and 13 Special Honours were also conferred by Dr Ratan Thiyam to eminent personalities of art, culture, dance and music.

