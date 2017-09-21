IMC receives 13 garbage disposal trucks

Imphal, September 20 2017: MAHUD Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar today handed over 13 Tata Ace Hopper Tipper garbage disposal trucks to seven NGOs working under the ‘Clean Imphal Project’ of Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The vehicles to be used for collecting waste materials from areas covered by IMC were handed over to the NGOs in a function held at MGT Motors showroom, Sangaiprou .

Speaking as the chief guest, Shyamkumar sought cooperation from all the sections of the society to keep the Imphal city as well as the environment clean .

He said that the garbage disposal vehicles were handed over as part of the effort to make Imphal, a clean city .

He appealed to the women vendors of the Khwairamband Keithel to cooperate with IMC by keeping their respective areas need and clean .

If individual vendors start cleaning their areas then it will help a lot in accomplishing the mission, he added .

For purchase of each of the vehicles, the State Government borne 35 percent of the total cost while NGOs borne 50 percent.

The remaining 15 percent was borne by United Bank of India (UBI), Manipur.

Source: The Sangai Express