Imphal-Jiribam highway drainage system AMUCO, RNYOM set deadline

Imphal, September 02 2017: The Rongmei Naga Youth Organisation, Manipur (RNYOM) and All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) have set a one week deadline, starting today, to the State Government and the authority concerned to initiate construction/ maintenance works of drainage system including culverts along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway, failing which the organisations will take up intense form of agitation .

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, RNYOM president Singamlung Dangmei said that a complaint had been lodged on May 5 to the authority concerned regarding the construction and maintenance of proper drainage system along the NH-37 .

He explained that the ongoing NH-37 construction project includes only a mere 10 percent allotment of funds for maintenance of the drainage system and the construction of culverts along the highway has been excluded from the work programme .

As a result, several parts of the highway are water logged, particularly in places like Ramkung area near Noney .

The inappropriate plan and the lapses came to light when RNYOM and AMUCO first inspected the construction of the highway on October 16 last year, the president said .

The Union Minister of Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping had assured to direct the Managing Director of NHIDCL to take up necessary actions but no positive changes have been seen till now, he added .

Singamlung Daimei further said that RNYOM served an ultimatum to the Managing Director of NHIDCL today, to take up necessary actions within a week adding that if the authority concerned fails, AMUCO and RNYOM, along with other CSOs will launch intense agitation .

AMUCO president, Ph Devan, expressed strong suspicion that the agencies/companies executing the construction works are playing the same delay tactics in cahoots with corrupt officials of the State Government .

It may be mentioned that construction of National Highways in Manipur was handled by BRO before it was handed over to NHIDCL.

Three companies, namely Nidhi Creative Infrastructure Private Ltd, Bharatia Infra Projects Ltd and HVS Construction Pvt Ltd are working under NHIDCL .

During the tenure of BRO, several CSOs and people of the State raised numerous complaints about the slow pace and inappropriate manner of repairing and constructing the highway.

Source: The Sangai Express