Imphal-Ukhrul road widening begins

Imphal, September 28 2017: HVS construction company has started cutting down trees along the Imphal-Ukhrul road yesterday for widening the road, after taking the auction for the trees.

The Imphal-Ukhrul traffic were diverted from Chingarel Tejpur and Sawombung to other alternate routes, as the cutting of the trees was carried out using heavy machineries .

According to the workers of HVS the project of cutting and transportation of the trees has been taken up by the company after an auction which was held some 15 days back for an amount of around Rs 1.40 lakh .

The paperwork for the road widening of Imphal-Ukhrul road stated some three months back with an aim to expand the road by an extra 2.5 meters from both sides of the road .

After which the Forest Office, Sawombung was instructed to mark the trees which fell under the 2.5 metres area, all the way from Minuthong up to Yaingangpokpi .

The Forest Department has carried out the marking process and marked 193 trees .

The workers also stated that as per the instruction of the Minister concerned to cut down the trees at the earliest the work began from yesterday onward .

According to official information from the State Forest Department, the Government have given strict instruction to plant double the number of trees, which have been cut down for widening the road, after the completion of the work.

