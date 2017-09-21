Jayanta assures AYUSH Hospital at Ukhrul

Ukhrul, September 20 2017: Health Minister Jayanta Kumar who also holds the Law portfolio today promised to construct an ideal AYUSH Hospital at Ukhrul district .

The Minister said this while inspecting the site of an AYUSH hospital, the ongoing construction work of the Court complex and to assess the shortfall of the 50 bedded District Hospital at Hungpung, Ukhrul .

The Health Minister also held an interactive session at the NRHM conference hall, Kamphasom with the district administrators, CMO, doctors and medical staff to establish the ground reality and the functioning system of the district health services .

During the interaction, Jayanta said that a model AYUSH Hospital would be constructed at the old hospital site at Kamphasom, Ukhrul .

He further said that Ukhrul being very rich in herbal medicinal plants, the place has a great prospect to develop AYUSH medicare .

Jayanta also highlighted the initiatives of the Government to improve and develop the health sector .

According to the Health Minister, it is the shortage of manpower which is the biggest challenge before the Government .

To address the shortage, the Government is in the process of recruiting qualified doctors through the MPSC, for which a competitive examination will be conducted .

On the plans to develop the health sector in the State, the Minister said that plans are on to upgrade as many Primary Health Centres as possible to Community Health Centres while plans are also on to form flying doctors, engage more specialist doctors and form teams to reach out to the rural interior villages .

The CMO of Ukhrul submitted a memorandum, highlighting the non-functional status of the Operation Theatre (OT) at present and the non availability of specialist doctors and equipment at the District Hospital .

Hunphun Katamnao Long (Ukhrul Students’ Union) also submitted a memorandum to the Health Minister for construction of Community Health Centre (CHC) at site of the old and abandoned District Hospital, Kamphasom, Ukhrul .

The Health Minister along with Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul Harmit Singh Pahuja and CJM Alex Muivah also inspected the ongoing Court construction work at Rayotang, Ukhrul .

It was earlier publicly announced that the office complex would be constructed in a three tier system for establishment of a Court complex, bank and post office within the periphery while laying the foundation stone at old SDO office in 2015 by former CM O Ibobi Singh .

Jayanta also expressed the need of shifting the Masjid which is located inside the office complex .

However he mentioned that matter will be taken up in a proper manner, so as not to hurt the sentiments of any community.

A proper site for the Masjid construction will be allotted, he added .

The Minister also asked the contractor to maintain work quality and also urged to speed up the construction work .

Jayanta also acknowledged the problems and issues of the health workers and staff and appealed to them to discharge their duties diligently .

He also assured to put up the regularization of NRHM staff before the CM .

Later, the Health Minister was given a warm reception by the party workers and supporters of the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) where an office of the party was inaugurated at Phungreitang, Ukhrul .

The Health Minister on his way back to Imphal inspected the 50 bedded District Hospital at Hungpung, Ukhrul to take stock of the condition of the hospital .

The Health Minister was accompanied by Health Director Dr K Rajo and AYUSH Director Dr Ganeshor Sharma among others.

Source: The Sangai Express